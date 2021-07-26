Last updated on .From the section Olympics

At 13 years and 330 days, Momiji Nishiya is one of the youngest-ever Olympic champions

At the age of just 13, Japan's Momiji Nishiya made history on Monday by winning the first Olympic gold medal in women's street skateboarding.

Nishiya topped a youthful podium with Rayssa Leal of Brazil, also 13, taking the silver medal and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16, winning bronze.

The youngest-ever Olympic champion external-link is Marjorie Gestring, who won a diving title at the 1936 Berlin Games at the age of 13 years 267 days.

Nishiya is aged 13 years and 330 days.

The teenager finished with a score of 15.26 to top Leal's score of 14.64.

At 13 years and 203 days, Leal would have become the youngest individual Olympic champion had she won.