Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Irvine carried the flag for Team Ireland at the opening ceremony on Friday

Boxer Brendan Irvine's Olympic dream is over after a first round while Ireland's women's hockey team were beaten 4-0 by the Netherlands.

Flyweight Irvine, who is the Team Ireland boxing captain, lost 4-1 to Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFarren starred for Ireland against the number one ranked side, as they scored three final quarter goals to seal victory.

Banbridge triathlete Russell White finished 48th while archer Patrick Huston helped Team GB to a 6-0 win over Indonesia in their opening team event match.

Ireland's Mona McSharry will compete in her first Olympic final in the 100m breaststroke after an impressive performance in the semi-finals.

The Sligo swimmer was 0.3 seconds off her own Irish record, qualifying for the final in a time of 1:06:59.

Making their debut in the rugby 7's competition, Ireland's men fell to defeat in their opening pool game 33-14 to Rio 2016 bronze medallists South Africa.

Coming up later this morning

Boxer Michaela Walsh makes her Olympic debut at 06:27 BST against Irma Testa of Italy in the last 16 of the flyweight competition.

Huston competes again in the archery team event against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals at 06:54 BST.

Ireland's rugby 7's men's team face the USA in their second pool match at 10:30 BST.