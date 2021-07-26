Last updated on .From the section Olympics

There was good news in the swimming pool for Scotland on day three of the Olympics, with Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson progressing to finals.

But Jamie Murray's run in the doubles tennis is over after a second round defeat.

Here's how the Scots have fared so far...

Swimming - Scott sets pace for 200m freestyle

Duncan Scott says "there's plenty more to come" after setting the fastest time to reach the 200m freestyle final.

The Glasgow swimmer clocked 1:44.60, saying afterwards: "I'm sure my coach will tell me straight away about the improvements. There's plenty more to come.

"Once you get into a final, times go out of the window. It's going to be really tight, the heats and semis were both really tight and I'd expect nothing less tomorrow morning."

Kathleen Dawson produced a strong swim to finish third in her 100m backstroke semi-final and progress to Tuesday's final as fifth fastest in a time of 58.56 seconds.

"It's my first 58 in a heat, ever, so I'm pleased to have moved it on," said the 23-year-old from Kirkcaldy.

"It's such a stacked event, I'm just glad to be a part of it. It's such a fast field and I'm glad to be part of it at this point of history. I'm definitely going to give it a fight and try and get on that podium."

Edinburgh's Cassie Wild finished 14th in the same event.

Tennis - Jamie Murray bows out

Jamie Murray (right) is unsure if he will keep going for Paris 2024

Having prevailed in a nail-biting first round match, Jamie Murray and partner Neal Skupski were knocked out by home duo Ben McLachlan and Kei Nishikori.

The Japanese pair eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory at Ariake Tennis Park, with one break in each set.

Murray said: "We're disappointed to lose, obviously. Everyone wants to do well, everyone dreams of coming in and winning a medal.

"It was a tough match for us. The other guys played very well, especially at the start to put us under the pump a bit.

This was Murray's fourth appearance at the Olympics and asked if he could have another shot in Paris in 2024, he replied: "Maybe. I'll be 38 then. There's plenty of guys here still going strong at that age so we'll see. If I am there, I guess it's testament to the longevity of my career to play at that level for however many years."

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will play their second-round match against German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on Tuesday.

Rugby Sevens - Tries for Fergusson & McCann

Scottish duo Robbie Fergusson and Ross McCann scored a try each as Great Britain's men began their rugby sevens campaign with a convincing 24-0 win over Canada.

A place in the last eight was assured following a 34-0 victory against Japan.

Rio silver medallists Great Britain face defending champions Fiji in their final Pool B game on Tuesday before the knockout rounds commence.