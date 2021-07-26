Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Lauren Williams will go for gold in the final bout later on Monday

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Lauren Williams is guaranteed a medal in the women's -67kg taekwondo competition at Tokyo 2020 after reaching the final.

Williams, 22, defeated Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi 24-18 in their semi-final.

The three-time European champion will face Croat Matea Jelic in the final bout later on Monday.

Wales' Williams, making her Olympic debut, beat Egypt's Hedaya Wahba and Malia Maile Paseka of Tonga in the earlier rounds.

She could become the fourth Briton to win gold on day three of the Games after Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform, Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke and Tom Pidcock in the mountain bike cross-country.

Gbagbi managed to reduce the deficit in the third round but Williams pulled away in the last moments to seal victory in the semi-final.

She came through her opening bout of the day in less than a minute and her elation at reaching the final was evident as she fell to her knees, before hugging her coach after beating Gbagbi.

Two-time Olympic taekwondo medallist Lutalo Muhammad told the BBC: "Lauren knows exactly what she wants from these Games.

"She has not had an easy route to the Games as she has suffered some knocks along the way with injuries, so it's great to see her in the Olympic final.

"On paper, this is the final you would have wanted and expected. Lauren is doing an amazing job. Fingers crossed."