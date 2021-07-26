Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Former European champion Adam Burgess finished fourth in the canoe slalom at the Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Adam Burgess says he has "no regrets" but that he is "still enough" after just missing out on canoe slalom bronze at the Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old finished fourth in 103.86 seconds, 0.16secs behind Germany's Sideris Tasiadis.

"Fourth hurts right now, but I won't be down for long," Burgess said.

"No regrets out there today. I can be proud of the composure I felt at the start-line, and the focus and fight during my race runs."

Burgess uses yoga as part of his training and has previously said that doing a handstand is part of his pre-race warm-up, as is mindfulness.

But that could not help him make it on to the podium, with Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek taking gold and the Czech Republic's Lukas Rohan silver.

"Slalom/sport can be cruel," Burgess continued in a post on Instagram."Coming home an Olympic finalist, but I was enough before, and I still am. Still Adam Burgess, still love a brew, still look a bit like an alpaca."