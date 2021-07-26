GB win three golds on 'Magic Monday'

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tom Daley finally ended his wait for an Olympic title with diving gold alongside Matty Lee, while British team-mates Adam Peaty and Tom Pidcock were also crowned champions as day three in Tokyo became 'Magic Monday' for Team GB.

Daley and Lee edged out China for victory in the synchronised 10m platform event, 13 years after the 27-year-old - a two-time bronze medallist - made his Games debut in Beijing.

Peaty had earlier become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title with his dominant victory in the 100m breaststroke.

Less than half an hour after Daley and Lee's gold, cyclist Pidcock added a third to Team GB's tally, dominating the men's cross-country mountain biking.

In taekwondo, Lauren Williams took silver after a closely fought loss to Croatia's Matea Jelic in the final of the women's -67kg.

Earlier, Britain's Alex Yee cemented his position as the new star of British triathlon with a silver medal, as Jonny Brownlee placed fifth.