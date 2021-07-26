Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games
Dates: 23 July-8 August
Time in Tokyo: BST +8

Tom Dean claimed a stunning gold and Duncan Scott silver to ensure a British one-two in a thrilling 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a fast, closely-fought final, Dean touched home just ahead of world number one Scott on his debut Games.

Scott finished just 0.04secs behind his team-mate, with Fernando Scheffer of Brazil taking bronze.

More to follow.