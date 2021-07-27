Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Germany have won men's hockey medals at the past four Olympic Games, including gold in 2008 and 2012

Great Britain's men suffered their first defeat of the Tokyo Olympics with a 5-1 loss to Germany in Pool B.

Phil Roper gave Great Britain the lead in the first quarter before Germany hit back through a diving Florian Fuchs effort.

Fuchs went on to get a hat-trick as the Britons struggled in defence, with Jan Christopher Ruhr and Justus Weig also scoring.

Team GB next face the Netherlands on Thursday at 04:15 BST.

Former GB player Simon Mason said the Britons were "outclassed" by Germany, making just five shots to their opponents 21.

Germany have won a men's hockey medal at the past four Olympic Games, including bronze in Rio four years ago.

Great Britain have three pool matches remaining, with the top four teams progressing to the quarter-finals.