Tokyo Olympics Fencing: Women's Épée Team results

From the section Olympics

Gold medal match

CountryResultCountry

Bronze medal match

Country Result Country

Team Placement 5-6

CountryNameCountry
USAvPoland

Team Placement 7-8

CountryNameCountry
Hong KongvROC

Semi-finals

Country NameCountry
ChinavSouth Korea
Italy vEstonia

Classifications 5-8

Country Result Country
ROC25-31Poland
Hong Kong31-42USA

Quarter-finals

Country Result Country
China44-32Hong Kong
USA33-38South Korea
ROC31-33Italy
Estonia29-26Poland

Top Stories