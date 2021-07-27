Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Boxer Aidan Walsh is through to the quarter-finals of the men's welterweight competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after a win over Cameroon's Albert Mengue Ayissi.

Belfast-born Walsh, whose sister Michaela lost her opening round bout on day three, used his superior height advantage to seal a unanimous decision.

Ireland's rugby sevens team are heading home despite a 12-7 win over Kenya in their final pool game.

They miss out on the quarter-finals.

Making their first appearance at the Games, Ireland had lost to Rio bronze medallists South Africa and the USA in their first two pool matches on Monday.

Ireland's Mona McSharry came eighth in the 100m breaststroke final in a time of 1:06.94 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre after becoming the first Irish swimmer to make a final in 25 years.

The 20-year-old will also compete in the 200m breaststroke, starting with her heat on Wednesday morning.

McSharry said: "It's amazing, thinking about it like that, that there hasn't been anyone else who has done this in 25 years, I think it puts it into perspective.

"For me, racing in it is just another final - but it really is a lot more than that. It makes me feel so proud that I made it there."

Still to come on Team Ireland's swimming schedule on Tuesday morning are Olympic debuts from Daniel Wiffen in the 800m freestyle and from Finn McGeever and Jack McMillan, who, alongside Brendan Hyland and double Olympian Shane Ryan, will compete in the Men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Carolyn Hayes of Ireland finished a creditable 23rd in the women's triathlon while sailor Annalise Murphy was ninth in race five of the Laser Radial class to move up to 22nd overall with five races to go.

Patrick Huston, competing for Great Britain, must wait until Wednesday for his first shoot in archery's men's individual competition as adverse weather caused that competition to be postponed.