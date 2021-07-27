Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Athletes had to contend with windy and rainy conditions during the women's triathlon

A tropical storm heading towards north-eastern Japan brought heavy rain and strong winds to Tokyo on day four of the Olympic Games.

Tropical Storm Nepartak is expected to reach landfall later on Tuesday.

Athletes had to battle wet and windy conditions in the women's triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park.

Several tennis matches on the uncovered outside courts were delayed, but the surfing finals benefited from bigger waves caused by the high winds.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury's doubles match was among the tennis matches halted because of rain, though some matches were able to continue under the roof on Centre Court.

Organisers had already moved rowing and archery events because of the threat of wind, while the surfing finals at Tsurigasaki Beach, around 43 miles east of Tokyo, were brought forward to Tuesday from Wednesday.

A typhoon had originally been forecast, but the storm has now been downgraded.

BBC Weather's Stav Danaos said: "Nepartak is currently centred hundreds of miles east of Tokyo out in open waters but is forecast to make a sharp turn to the north-west, eventually impacting central and northern Honshu late Tuesday into Wednesday local time.

"Nepartak is not forecast to strengthen into a typhoon, but the southern edges of the storm could have impacts on the events taking place in Tokyo as well as some other events taking place across central and northern Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The weather in Tokyo for the rest of Tuesday will be showery, but the rest of the week is expected to be mainly dry with variable cloud and sunny spells."