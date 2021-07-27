Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Andy Murray continued his bid for a fourth Olympic medal as he and Joe Salisbury reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles in Tokyo.

The British duo backed up their impressive opening-round win to beat Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

They will play either America's Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe or Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia next.

Liam Broady will contest his singles match later on Tuesday.

Murray and Salisbury - a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion - have come through both their matches in straight sets.

No man has won four Olympic medals since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

Murray was advised not to compete in both the singles and doubles after picking up a minor thigh strain at the start of the Games and subsequently withdrew from the singles.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas avenged his first-round Wimbledon loss with a 6-3 6-4 win over Tiafoe to reach the third round.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman also advanced, beating Czech Tomas Machac 6-4 7-5, while France's Jeremy Chardy overcame Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5 4-6 6-3.

Home favourite and second seed Naomi Osaka was earlier stunned in the third round by Marketa Vondrousova.