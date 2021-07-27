Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Morocco's Youness Baalla brought back memories of Mike Tyson's infamous ear bite on Evander Holyfield 24 years ago by attempting something similar during a boxing match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Losing in the third and final round of his last-16 heavyweight clash with New Zealand's David Nyika, Baalla moved with his mouth open to his opponent's ear and appeared to attempt to bite it.

The incident was not spotted by the referee but Nyika went on to seal a 5-0 win to progress.

"He didn't get a full mouthful," Nyika said. external-link "Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty.

"I don't remember what I said to him but I gave him a little bit of a cheek.

"I have been bitten once on the chest before at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. But come on man, this is the Olympics."

Tyson bit Holyfield's ear twice during their heavyweight world title fight in Las Vegas in 1997. He was disqualified and lost his boxing licence for 15 months.