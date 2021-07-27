Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden suffered a last-gasp defeat to South Korea's Lee Da-bin in the Olympic taekwondo +67kg semi-final.

The 29-year-old could still repeat the bronze she won in Rio four years ago and will fight again at 13:00 BST.

Walkden had a two-point lead with three seconds left on the clock, but Lee landed a head kick with one second remaining to win 25-24.

Team GB's Mahama Cho lost his opening bout in the men's +80kg category.

Walkden was left in tears when team-mate and two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones suffered a shock exit in the opening round on Sunday.

Jones watched from the sidelines as her housemate suffered yet another agonising Olympic semi-final defeat after losing in the same match in a golden-point round in Rio.

But Walkden may yet add a bronze to the silvers already won by Great Britain's Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams.

"It is just heartbreaking for Bianca. She has put everything into this, " said two-time Olympic taekwondo medallist Lutalo Muhammad.

"She has won everything there is to win in the sport - except the Olympic gold."