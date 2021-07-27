Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Charlotte Dujardin moved alongside Katherine Grainger as Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian as she claimed team dressage bronze in Tokyo.

Great Britain's Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry scored 7,723.0, while the United States won silver with 7,747.0 and Germany gold with 8,178.0.

Dujardin, 36, won two golds at London 2012 and gold and silver at Rio 2016.

She will bid to become the only British woman to claim gold at three Olympics in Wednesday's individual final.

