Ollie Lindsay-Hague scored Great Britain's first try

Great Britain's men staged a stunning comeback to beat the United States 26-21 and set up an Olympic rugby sevens semi-final against New Zealand.

The Rio silver medallists' Olympic future was thrown into doubt by funding cuts a year before the Games.

And it looked as if their Tokyo adventure would end prematurely at 21-0 down in the quarter-final after losing captain Tom Mitchell to injury.

But with the United States down to six players, GB scored three tries.

"I'm struggling to keep myself together at the moment," said Dan Norton, whose try with two minutes remaining put Great Britain in the lead.

"To dig that deep, it's mental. There are a lot of tears of joy being shed at the moment. We're just happy to be another step closer."

Ollie Lindsay-Hague crossed first for GB, before Ben Harris and Alex Davis followed suit and Norton scored the decisive try.

The semi-final against New Zealand will take place at 03:00 BST on Wednesday, with Great Britain's women starting their campaign on Thursday.