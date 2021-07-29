Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Christian Malcolm's final Olympic appearance as an athlete was at London 2012

UK Athletics head coach Christian Malcolm says the stars of track and field can "light up" the Olympics after the challenges brought by Covid-19.

Athletics competition in Tokyo begins on Friday.

Four-time Olympian Malcolm says this Games has been a "very different experience" but will be remembered for the right reasons.

"It's the athletes who make this memorable for us - they light it up," Malcolm said.

"It's going to be an interesting couple of weeks but I am pretty sure that the performances on the track are what we will remember."

Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir will lead the Team GB medal hopes.

Welshman Malcolm, 42, was head of performance at Australia Athletics before being named head coach of the UK team in September 2020.

After the various issues presented by the pandemic, the former sprinter says this is a moment to savour.

"There have been different things - we haven't been able to hold the camps we'd like to have done, I haven't been able to travel as much as I would have liked," he said.

"There has been a lot of zoom calling and phone calls and emails.

"But we are at the business end of the year now. We are actually at the Olympic Games.

"This is the enjoyable part. This is the part we have all been working hard towards.

"The guys out here have trained really well from what I have seen so far so I am really excited to see how they perform."

Great Britain's athletics team spent time before switching to the Olympic village in a holding camp in Yokohama, where they underwent daily Covid testing and were only allowed out of their hotel to train or eat.

Malcolm says some athletes found the conditions hard but is hopeful nevertheless that they can thrive when competing.

"There have been days where some have found it really challenging," he said.

"There have been other days where athletes have decided to stay down the track a bit longer because once we have come back and eaten, they are just in their rooms. That's pretty much it.

"It's just about being able to handle the balance of that for some athletes.

"But I watch these guys day to day in training and I am really excited.

"I am really excited by some of the youngsters as well. They have been fearless and focused on their job. I do think there might be two or three individuals who will surprise a lot of people and step up."