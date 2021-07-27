Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay

Heat One

Rank CountryTimeQualified
1Italy7:05.05Q
2Russian Olympic Committee7:05.16Q
3Switzerland 7:06.59Q
4China7:08.27
5Israel7:08.65
6France7:08.88
7Poland7:18.91
8HungaryDSQ

Heat Two

Rank CountryTimeQualified
1Great Britain7:03.25Q
2Australia7:05.00Q
3United States of America7:05.62Q
4Germany7:06.76Q
5Brazil7:07.73Q
6Japan7:09.53
7South Korea7:15.03
8Ireland7:15.48

