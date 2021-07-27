Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden recovered from an agonising semi-final defeat to beat Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland in the bronze-medal match of the Olympic taekwondo +67kg.

Walkden, 29, won 7-3 to match her result in Rio five years ago.

The Liverpool-born fighter lost in the final second of her semi-final against South Korea's Lee Da-bin.

It means Team GB end with three taekwondo medals, adding to silvers won by Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams.

Walkden, a three-times world champion, looked composed throughout, though she only landed four single-shot punches in the opening two rounds to hold a narrow lead going into the third.

A shot to the body and then a two-point kick in the third round helped her go four points clear and she comfortably held off her opponent in the final minute to seal victory.

Walkden showed considerable character to bounce back from the agonising nature of her semi-final defeat to secure a place on the podium.

She had held a two-point lead with three seconds left on the clock, but Lee landed a head kick with one second remaining to win 25-24.

It mirrors Walkden's achievement in 2016, when she lost in the golden point round in the semi-finals and had to settle for bronze.

"She wanted gold today, let's make no mistake of that, but she will wake up tomorrow and be very proud of what she's achieved," said two-time Olympic taekwondo medallist Lutalo Muhammad.

"I'm certainly very proud of her."

Walkden's semi-final opponent Lee had to settle for silver after a 10-7 defeat to Serbia's Milica Mandic in the final.

It was Mandic's second Olympics gold after a win at London 2012.

French teenager Althea Laurin beat Aminata Charlene Traore of Ivory Coast take the second bronze alongside Walkden.

More to follow.