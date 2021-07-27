Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's rowers won their first Olympic medal in the men's quadruple sculls as Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont claimed silver in a tight race at Tokyo 2020.

The British crew held off late charges from Australia and Poland, sparking jubilant celebrations on the water.

It was Britain's first rowing medal at the Sea Forest Waterway in these Games.

The Netherlands added Olympic gold to their World Championship title, winning in a world best time.

The Dutch crew clinched victory in five minutes and 32.03 seconds with the British crew 1.72 seconds behind.

The success of Leask, Groom, Barras and Beaumont provided welcome relief for the British team after the nation's rowers missed out on medals in three other finals on Wednesday.

The biggest disappointment was the end of their dominance in the men's four as Ollie Cook, Matt Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie finished fourth.

Going for Britain's sixth straight Olympic gold in the event, they were regarded as the nation's best hope of a gold medal.

Britain were second going into the final 500m of the 2,000m race but faded and also veered offline towards the Italian boat as they laboured.

All four of the British crew were making their Olympic debuts.

Australia took gold, with Romania and Italy also on the podium.

More to follow.