Australia's Ariarne Titmus has won gold in two of her four events in Tokyo so far

Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her latest battle with five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky as she set a Games record in the women's 200m freestyle in Tokyo.

Titmus, who beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle final on Monday, touched home in one minute 53.50secs.

American defending champion Ledecky finished fifth.

It is the first time she has finished outside the top-two positions in her Olympic career.

However, Ledecky will compete in her best event - the 1500m freestyle - later on Wednesday.

The 200m is Ledecky's weakest format but she arrived at the Games seeking to defend the four titles she captured in Rio in 2016.

She and Titmus could meet again in the 800m freestyle, with heats taking place on Thursday.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won silver, with Canadian Penny Oleksiak taking bronze.