Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's men secured another gold in the Olympic pool with a dominant victory in the 4x200m freestyle relay in Tokyo.

The quartet of 200m champion Tom Dean, silver medallist Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards came within 0.03secs of the world record in a stunning performance.

The British quartet won in six minutes 58.58 seconds - an emphatic 3.23secs clear of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Australia claimed the bronze medal.

Great Britain were favourites going into the race having qualified fastest and they produced what former Olympian Mark Foster described as a "demonstration of a performance".

Guy, who put Britain into pole position with his second-leg performance, shed tears as Scott brought the team home.

The United States pushed Britain in the opening leg but Guy pushed his team forward before Richards took a second out of the American's lead.

That gave Scott a healthy head start and he took full advantage, finishing just short of a new world record.

The victory means Dean is the only British male swimmer to win two golds at the same Olympic Games since 1908.

More to follow.