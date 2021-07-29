Tokyo Olympics: Fencing - Men's Sabre Team results
From the section Olympics
Gold Medal Match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Korea
|45-26
|Italy
Bronze Medal Match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Germany
|40-45
|Hungary
Placement 7-8
|Country
|Result
|Country
|ROC
|Cancelled
|United States
Placement 5-8
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Egypt
|45-25
|Islamic Rep. of Iran
Semi-final 1
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Korea
|45-42
|Germany
Semi-final 2
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Hungary
|43-45
|Italy
Qualifications
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Islamic Rep. of Iran
|45-36
|United States
|Egypt
|45-41
|ROC
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|South Korea
|45-39
|Egypt
|ROC
|28-45
|Germany
|Italy
|45-44
|Islamic Rep. of Iran
|United States
|36-44
|Hungary
Table of 16
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Japan
|32-45
|Egypt