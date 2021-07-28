Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe & Aifric Keogh are the first Irish women to win an Olympic medal in rowing

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8

Ireland won their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics with the women's four rowers clinching bronze.

In windy conditions, the Irish boat recovered from fifth place to finish narrowly ahead of Team GB who featured Belfast's Rebecca Shorten.

The quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty are the first Irish female rowers to win Olympic medals.

Lisburn man Kurt Walker boxed superbly to clinch a quarter-finals spot.

Walker beat world champion and number one seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan on a split decision.

The featherweight will face USA's Duke Ragan, a professional boxer with a 4-0 record, in the quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

In the women's four rowing final, Shorten and her Great Britain team-mates Karen Bennett, Rowan McKellar and Harriet Taylor occupied the bronze medal position until being overhauled by the charging Irish with 200 metres left.

Ireland were half a length ahead of the GB boat at the finish as Australia led from the start to take gold ahead of the Netherlands.

Also in rowing, Ireland's lightweight men's double of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy stormed into their final as their won their semi-final in a world's best time for the event.

O'Donovan memorably won silver in the event with his brother Gary at the 2016 Games in Rio.

In hockey, Ireland's women produced a battling display as they fought back from 3-0 down to trail only 3-2 against Germany as Lena Tice and Hannah McLoughlin netted penalty corners before the Germans secured a 4-2 win.

The result leaves the Irish women with one win and two defeats from their opening three games but one victory from their final two matches against India on Friday or Great Britain on Saturday will be enough to secure a quarter-finals spot.

In the women's trap shooting qualifying competition, Team GB's Kirsty Hegarty is in seventh place after two of Wednesday's five rounds and the Ballymena woman needs to move into the top six to reach the final.

However, Belfast archer Patrick Huston bowed out of the individual competition after losing his last-32 match.

