Kevin Durant was one of six Team USA players to score double figures

The USA's men's basketball team bounced back from their shock opening-game defeat with a comfortable 120-66 victory over Iran.

The Americans saw their 25-game Olympic winning streak ended by France on Sunday, but never looked in danger of suffering another loss here.

Damian Lillard top-scored with 21 points, while Devin Booker added 16 points and five rebounds.

In total the team sunk 19 three-pointers, with six players ending the match in double figures.

The Americans, who have won gold at the past three Games, can secure their place in the knockout stages with a win against the Czech Republic in their final Group A game on Saturday.

In Group B, Germany also recovered from an opening-game defeat, beating Nigeria 99-92.

Johannes Voigtmann top-scored with 19 points for Germany, who were beaten by Italy in their opener on Sunday.