Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Individual Dressage Results
|Rank
|Rider
|Country
|Horse
|Score (%)
|1
|von BREDOW-WERNDL Jessica
|GER
|TSF Dalera
|91.732
|2
|WERTH Isabell
|GER
|Bella Rose 2
|89.657
|3
|DUJARDIN Charlotte
|GBR
|Gio
|88.543
|4
|DUFOUR Cathrine
|DEN
|Bohemian
|87.507
|5
|SCHUT-KERY Sabine
|USA
|Sanceo
|84.300
|6
|GAL Edward
|NED
|Total Us
|84.157
|7
|KRUTH Carina Cassoe
|DEN
|Heiline's Danciera
|83.329
|8
|HESTER Carl
|GBR
|En Vogue
|81.818
|9
|RAMEL Juliette
|SWE
|Buriel K.H.
|81.182
|10
|PETERS Steffen
|USA
|Suppenkasper
|80.968
|11
|MERRALD Nanna Skodborg
|DEN
|Zack
|80.893
|12
|MINDERHOUD Hans Peter
|NED
|Dream Boy
|80.682
|13
|FRY Charlotte
|GBR
|Everdale
|80.614
|14
|NILSHAGEN Therese
|SWE
|Dante Weltino Old
|79.721
|15
|SCHNEIDER Dorothee
|GER
|Showtime FRH
|79.432
|16
|TORRES Rodrigo
|POR
|Fogoso
|78.943
|17
|FERRER-SALAT Beatriz
|ESP
|Elegance
|77.532
|18
|FRASER-BEAULIEU Brittany
|CAN
|All In
|76.404