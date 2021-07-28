Last updated on .From the section Olympics

There were two further medals for Scottish competitors on day five in Tokyo with Duncan Scott adding relay gold to his individual silver, while Harry Leask and Angus Groom helped Team GB to rowing silver.

But Andy Murray's bid for glory in the men's doubles has ended at the quarter-final stage.

Here's the story of day five so far.

Swimming

After narrowly missing out on the gold in the 200m on Tuesday, Duncan Scott helped Team GB to an emphatic victory in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

The team, comprised of Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy and Matthew Richards, came within 0.03 secs of the world record, and finished 3.23 seconds clear of the ROC.

Scott is in action again later in the 200m individual medley heat (12:12 BST).

2014 Commonwealth champion Ross Murdoch did not make the final of the 200m breaststroke after he finished tied fifth in his semi-final for 12th in the standings.

Rowing

Scotland's Harry Leask and Angus Groom, alongside Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont, took silver in the quadruple sculls, with a time of 5:33.75.

It was the first time Britain have won a medal at the discipline since its introduction into the Games in 1976.

Karen Bennett and Rowan McKellar were part of the British team in the women's coxless four final, but finished just short of a medal in fourth place, with a time of 6:21:52.

There was also a near miss for Sholto Carnegie as the men's coxless four team finished fourth in 5:45:78.

Polly Swann progressed to the women's coxless pair final (taking place on Thursday), after finishing second in her semi-final in 6:49:39, alongside partner Helen Glover.

Tennis

Andy Murray's Olympics are over after he lost his doubles quarter-final with Joe Salisbury against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Marin Cilic, losing 6-4 6-7 [7-10].

Rugby sevens

Alec Coombes, Robbie Fergusson, Ross McCann and Max McFarland could not prevent Team GB losing 29-7 to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Britain face Argentina in the bronze medal match (09:30 BST).

Badminton

Kirsty Gilmour's medal hopes are over after Japan's Akane Yamaguchi beat the 27-year-old 21-9 21-18 in the group stages.

Sailing

Luke Patience finished third in the opening race of the men's 470 alongside partner Chris Grube, and fourth in the second race.

Charlotte Dobson has three races today in the skiff 49er FX alongside Saskia Tidey. They are currently first place after winning two of her three sails on Tuesday.

Hockey

Sarah Robertson was involved in GB's 4-1 victory over India. Britain are now third in the group on six points, three behind the Netherlands, who they face at 11:00 BST on Thursday, and also three points behind Germany. The top four of the six teams in each pool progress.

Cycling

In her first Olympic trial, Anna Shackley finished 19th, with a time of 34:13:60 in the women's individual time trial.

Canoeing

Bradley Forbes-Cryan finished fifth in the first of two men's slalom k-1 heats with a time of 93:65. The second run is 0800 this morning.

Cycling

Tao Geoghegan Hart is currently in action in the men's individual time trial.