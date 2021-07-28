Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Martyna Trajdos (wearing white) says the pre-match 'ritual' fires her up

A German judoka who was shaken and slapped by her coach before a fight at the Tokyo Olympics says it was all part of her pre-competition ritual.

Television footage of Martyna Trajdos being grabbed by her judo uniform and being struck across both cheeks raised eyebrows on social media.

But she said: "My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up."

Trajdos, who lost her -63kg bout to Hungary's Szofi Ozbas, added: external-link "Look's like this was not hard enough."

The 32-year-old, who is a former world championships bronze medallist, was eliminated in the round of 32.

"I wish I could have made a different headline today," she said. "That's the ritual which I chose pre-competition."