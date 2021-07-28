Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Karriss Artingstall is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after beating Australia's Skye Nicolson by a split decision on day five of the Tokyo Olympics.

In a tight contest, Artingstalll won three of the five rounds to reach the women's featherweight semi-final.

She will face either Romania's Maria Claudia Nechita or Japan's Sena Irie.

It was the third Team GB win of the day after Ben Whittaker and Lauren Price both reached the quarter-finals.

"The last 10 seconds when Skye Nicolson pinned her back I thought that would be the decider - she had a good few minutes," Steve Bunce told BBC TV.

"Karriss Artingstall is elated. She is beating people she's meant to lose to. She's beaten the number three seed; she's just beaten the Commonwealth Games champion.

"Once you get to a semi-final, all bets are off."

Earlier on Wednesday, men's light-heavyweight Whittaker cruised past Egypt's Abdelrahman Oraby on points, winning every round.

Women's middleweight Price was awarded every round by all five judges against Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat.

Reigning world champion Price is the number one seed in Tokyo and she demonstrated her superiority throughout.

Whittaker fights Brazil's Keno Machado on Friday, while Price will face Panama's Atheyna Bylon on Saturday.