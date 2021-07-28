Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's James Wilby finished sixth as Zac Stubblety-Cook set a new Olympic record to win gold in the men's 200m breaststroke final in Tokyo.

Wilby, making his Games debut, was second fastest in the semi-final but fell away after a promising start.

Australia's Stubblety-Cook touched home in two minutes 6.38 seconds, ahead of Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands and Finland's Matti Mattsson.

"Physically and mentally it hurts," Wilby told BBC Sport.

"The result is what it is. It is hard, the way I swim it has to be a perfect balancing act and if I am off ever so slightly it really pays off in a bad way."