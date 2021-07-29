Gold (5)

28 July (day five)

Tom Dean - James Guy - Matt Richards - Duncan Scott

Swimming - men's 4×200m freestyle relay

How they did it: The GB quarter - who also ran Calum Jarvis in the heats - produced a stunning display to finish a comfortable 3.23secs ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee and just 0.03secs short of the world record. Tom Dean became the first British male swimmer to win two golds at the same Olympic Games since 1908 while the win saw Great Britain win three swimming golds for the first time in 113 years.

27 July (day four)

Tom Dean

Swimming - men's 200m freestyle

How he did it: Dean set a British record of one minute 44.22 seconds to finish 0.04secs ahead of team-mate Duncan Scott. It was the first time since 1908 that two male British swimmers have finished on the Olympic podium together.

26 July (day three)

Tom Pidcock

Cycling mountain bike - men's cross-country

How he did it: Pidcock led from midway through the race, finishing ahead of Swiss world number one Mathias Flueckiger. The 21-year-old from Leeds broke a collarbone in training two months ago, but recovered to secure Great Britain's first gold in mountain biking.

Tom Daley - Matty Lee

Diving - men's synchronised 10 metre platform

How they did it: Daley, who made his Olympic debut at the age of 13, won gold in his fourth Games alongside debutant Lee. The pair broke China's grip on the event, which dated back to 2000, by pipping Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen to first place.

Adam Peaty

Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke

How they did it: Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, finishing in a time of 57.37 seconds, 0.06secs clear of nearest rival Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands.

Silver (6)

Tom Barras - Jack Beaumont - Angus Groom - Harry Leask

28 July (day five)

Rowing - men's quadruple sculls

How they did it: The British crew held off late charges from Australia and Poland to win Great Britain's first gold in the event. It was another step in a remarkable journey for Beaumont, who sustained multiple injuries, including four fractured vertebrae, in a training accident in Portugal in 2015 that left him fearing he would not walk again.

27 July (day four)

Duncan Scott

Swimming - men's 200m freestyle

See Tom Dean in 'gold'

Georgia Taylor-Brown

Triathlon - women's individual

How she did it: Taylor-Brown sustained a puncture in the bike ride, but fought back to win a place on the podium behind Bermuda's Flora Duffy. The 27-year-old had suffered a leg injury that had left her on crutches just 12 weeks earlier.

26 July (day three)

Lauren Williams

Taekwondo - women's -67kg

How she did it: Williams, a reserve in Rio five years ago, lost to Croatia's Matea Jelic in a tight gold medal bout. The 22-year-old was inspired to take up taekwondo by the performances of compatriot Jade Jones.

Alex Yee

Triathlon - men's individual

How he did it: Yee, making his Olympic debut, led for much of the 10km run before being overtaken by Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway. The 22-year-old had to battle heat and humidity despite an early start time in Tokyo.

25 July (day two)

Bradly Sinden

Taekwondo - men's -68kg

How they did it: Doncaster-born Sinden lost out to Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in a see-saw gold medal bout which saw the lead change hands several times.

Bronze (5)

28 July (day five)

Charlotte Dujardin

Equestrian - individual dressage

How she did it: Dujardin became Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian with six medals, edging out German Dorothee Schneider with a mark of 88.543% in the final run of the day.

27 July (day four)

Charlotte Dujardin - Charlotte Fry - Carl Hester

Equestrian - team dressage

How they did it: The Great Britain trio scored 7,723.0, finishing behind the United States and Germany as Dujardin drew level with rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kathleen McKane Godfree on five Olympic medals.

Jennifer Gadirova - Jessica Gadirova - Alice Kinsella - Amelie Morgan

Gymnastics - women's artistic team all-around

How they did it: Great Britain's team were seventh after the first two pieces of apparatus, but a score of 14.033 from Amelie Morgan in the team's final floor display ensured a podium finish for a team that featured the 16-year-old Gadirova twins.

Bianca Walkden

Taekwondo - women's +67kg

How she did it: Liverpool-born Walden lost in the final second of her semi-final against South Korea's Lee Da-bin but bounced back to beat Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 7-3 in the bronze medal match

25 July (day two)

Chelsie Giles

Judo - women's 52kg

How she did it: Giles won Great Britain's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, beating Switzerland's Fabienne Kocher in her bronze medal match. The 24-year-old had lost to eventual gold medallist Japan's Uta Abe in the quarter-finals, but beat Charline van Snick of Belgium in the repechage to give herself a medal chance.