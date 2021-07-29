Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Paul Casey sunk four birdies in a bogey-free opening round

Britain's Paul Casey says he feels an "immense sense of responsibility" to win a medal after starting his Olympic debut with a four-under-par 67.

Casey, 44, is four shots behind early clubhouse leader Sepp Straka, who is two shots clear of Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz.

The Austrian, who is ranked 161st in the world, sunk eight birdies in a bogey-free round of 63.

"I've got to try and deliver as much as I can," said Casey.

"There are other sports which are the traditional - as we would say - Olympic sports we are used to watching, and we are not under the spotlight. But I feel there is an immense sense of responsibility."

Former world number three Casey is bidding to keep the men's gold medal in British hands after Justin Rose's victory at Rio 2016.

Casey has finished seventh or better in three of the past six majors and came tied 15th at the Open Championship at Royal St George's earlier this month.

On playing at Tokyo 2020, Casey said: "I'm really proud, that's the coolest thing. I've thought about it for so long.

"Team GB don't put pressure on you [to win a medal], it's never about that. It's not been mentioned once that we need to deliver.

"But you feel that with the other athletes, because everyone else is performing so brilliantly, I want to perform and live up to their expectations as well."

Casey was one of 27 players who finished their round on Thursday before the rest of the 60-man field was forced off the course by a thunderstorm at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Tommy Fleetwood, Britain's other representative in the men's event, was two-under after 13 holes when play was suspended, with Irish playing partner Shane Lowry two shots behind.

Lowry's team-mate Rory McIlroy was one under after 13, as was Open champion Collin Morikawa of the United States.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, who had played 15, moved level with Pieters and Ortiz on six under with birdies on 10, 11 and 13 in a blistering start to the back half.