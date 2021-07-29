Tokyo Olympics: Matthew Coward-Holley takes shooting bronze for Great Britain
Matthew Coward-Holley claimed Great Britain's 17th medal of the Tokyo Olympics with bronze in the men's trap shooting final.
The world and European champion, 26, was among Team GB's gold medal hopes but paid the price for a slow start, missing three of his first 10 targets.
The Briton recovered with 14 successive hits to climb into medal contention.
But he had to settle for bronze, Czech pair Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky taking gold and silver respectively.
