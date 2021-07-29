Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Rory McIlroy plays his opening shot at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday

Rory McIlroy was one under after 13 holes on his Olympic Games debut when play was suspended due to lightning.

Ireland team-mate Shane Lowry was level after 12 when play in the first round was halted - Austria's Sepp Straka leads on eight under.

Four-time major winner McIlroy failed to build on two opening birdies at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Craigavon shooter Kirsty Hegarty missed out on the Trap final after finishing 16th in qualifying.

The Team GB competitor was 10th after the opening day but slipped back on Thursday as she chased a place in the top six to reach the final.

McIlroy's good start was followed by a bogey on fourth before he got back to two under with a birdie on the 11th.

Back to one under

But another shot was dropped on the the 12th after short-siding his approach shot and failing to get up and down.

Tidy wedge play from former Open champion Lowry resulted in a birdie on the second hole but like McIlroy he bogeyed the 12th.

All smiles from Ireland's Shane Lowry on the first hole

Holywood player McIlroy is currently in 30th place with Lowry back in joint 46th.

Northern Ireland pair Ian Sloan and David Ames were part of the Great Britain hockey team which equalised late on to draw 2-2 with Netherlands.

The impressive result means Great Britain cannot finish lower than fourth in their pool and are through to the quarter-finals with a game to play.

The Ireland 49er crew of Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove moved up to seventh overall on Thursday after sixth and second placed finishes.

There are six more races to go with the Great Britain crew of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell leading the category.

Ireland's Ben Fletcher lost in the opening round of the men's 100kg while Shane Ryan is in action later on day six in the men's 100m butterfly heats.