Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Women's Featherweight results

Semi-finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
PETECIO NesthyPHIvTESTA IrmaITA
ARTINGSTALL KarrissGBRvIRIE SenaJPN

Quarter-finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
PHIPETECIO Nesthy5-0ARIAS CASTANEDA Yeni MarcelaCOL
CANVEYRE Caroline0-5TESTA IrmaITA
GBRARTINGSTALL Karriss3-2NICOLSON SkyeAUS
ROUNECHITA Maria Claudia2-3IRIE SenaJPN

Earlier Rounds

