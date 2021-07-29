Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Emma Wilson is the GB squad's youngest sailor at just 22

Great Britain's Emma Wilson has guaranteed at least a bronze medal in windsurfing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of former Olympic windsurfer Penny Way, has won four of her 12 races this week to place her second overall heading into Saturday's points race.

Wilson's 34 points puts her out of reach of fourth place and firmly in contention for a gold medal.

She is four points behind Chinese sailor Lu Yunxiu.

France's Charline Picon is two points behind in third place.

Wilson's mother was world windsurfing champion in 1986, 1990 and 1991 and represented Team GB at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet," Wilson said about the prospect of winning an Olympic medal. "I've watched the Olympics since I was a little kid, it's always been a dream."

Meanwhile, in men's windsurfing, Britain's Tom Squires is sixth after 12 races.

In the Finn, the men's heavyweight dinghy event, Giles Scott won his fourth race in a row to sit top of the standings with four races remaining.