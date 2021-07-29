Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Polly Swann narrowly missed on a fairytale finish with reigning champion Helen Glover as they finished fourth in rowing's pairs final on a quiet day at the Olympics for Team GB's Scots.

Duncan Scott, meanwhile, gave himself a great chance of a third medal in Tokyo by reaching the 200m individual medley final.

Here's your round-up of how it is going so far...

Rowing - 'We threw bucket at it'

Helen Glover and Polly Swann only teamed up in the women's pair earlier this year after double Olympic champion Glover came back to rowing following a break to have her three children and Swann returned having worked as a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were crowned European champions in April but could not add another Olympic medal to their collection as a late surge to catch third-placed Canada fell short and they finishing more than two seconds off bronze as New Zealand won gold.

Swann said: "I thought we were getting those bloody Canadians, but we weren't. But that's fine, at least we threw the bucket at it. Kitchen sink and all.

"I think we always knew it's the Olympic final and people are going to go out hard. I think that was the case.

"We probably thought we had a bit more of a buffer at the front end and it wasn't to be. Like Helen says, the way we've attacked this project has been really exceptional. I couldn't be prouder of her and what we've done together. It's been a special ride."

It is likely to be the last Olympics for 35-year-old Glover while Swann, two years younger, thought they could "hold our heads up high" as she prepares to return to the NHS at Borders General Hospital on 4 August and considers her own future in the sport.

"For Helen, she was looking after three kids," she said. "For me, I was working in a hospital a year ago today. I don't think there's many people in the Olympic athlete set-up that can say these things and be in a final."

Swimming - Scott on track for third medal

Duncan Scott, fresh from 4x200m freestyle relay Olympic gold on Wednesday, qualified second fastest for the 200m individual medley final.

Currently ranked second in the world, the 24-year-old, who was edged out into second in the 200m freestyle final by team-mate Tom Dean, will be one of the favourites for gold in Friday's final.

Sailing - Patience proving a virtue on water

Aberdeen's Luke Patience and crewman Chris Grube lie in second place behind Australia's Mathew Belcher and Ryan Will in the Two Person Dinghy 470 class after four of six races out on the water.

Having finished third and eighth on the opening day, the Team GB pair were fourth and second today.

The experienced 34-year-old Scot has some catching up to do in the final two races on Friday if he is to capture an elusive gold medal after the Australians won both Thursday races.

Rugby Sevens - Winning start for Smith's medal bid

Hannah Smith started on the bench as GB's women's rugby sevens team edged out the Russian Olympic Committee 14-12 with a try and conversion in the dying seconds of their opening Pool A match.

The Falkirk 28-year-old will hope to feature in their second game against New Zealand later (10:30 BST).

Team GB were fourth in Rio four years ago and will have hopes of a medal this time out.