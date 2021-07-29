Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sunisa Lee moved into the gold-medal position with one rotation to go after a nerveless beam routine

American Sunisa Lee took Olympic gymnastics all-around gold as defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands after withdrawing to prioritise her mental health.

The 18-year-old Olympic debutant, who helped the USA win team silver on Tuesday, finished on 57.433.

Rebeca Andrade's 57.298 saw her claim silver - Brazil's first ever women's gymnastics medal at the Games.

The Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova took bronze.

Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova, 16, finished 10th on 53.965, while twin sister Jennifer was 13th with 53.533.

Biles withdrew from the team final on Tuesday and later announced she would not compete in the all-around final either, but the four-time Olympic gold medallist enthusiastically cheered on her fellow gymnasts from the stands.

The 24-year-old has yet to confirm whether she will compete in the individual apparatus finals, which start on Sunday, saying she will take "each day as it comes".

After Biles withdrew from the team final, Lee said the Olympic star "carries the team basically", but the teenager has shown she is ready to take on top spot.

Lee broke her foot in June 2020 but concerns over her floor routine after the injury proved unfounded as the American's score of 13.700 was enough for gold in a highly competitive final.

American Cup-winning artistic gymnast Katelyn Ohashi said on BBC Radio 5 Live that Lee had proved "she's a real competitor", adding: "She's followed in the footsteps of Simone."

Brazil's Andrade has had her own injury struggles, with the 22-year-old suffering a third serious knee injury in four years in 2019.

She led at the halfway stage, but errors on the floor - her final apparatus - saw Lee pip her to gold.