Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay results

Heat One

RankCountryTimeQualified
1Great Britain3:38.75Q
2United States3:41.02Q
3Netherlands3:43.25Q
4Germany3:44.19
5Canada3:46.54
6Brazil3:46.74
7Hungary3:47.15
8PolandDSQ

Heat Two

RankCountryTimeQualified
1China3:42.29Q
2Australia3:42.35Q
3Italy3:42.65Q
4Russian Olympic Committee3:43.73Q
5Israel3:43.94Q
6Japan3:44.15
7Greece3:44.77
8Belarus3:46.35

