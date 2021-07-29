Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Matthew Richards (right), James Guy and Calum Jarvis (left) in action in Tokyo

There may not have been a spot for him in the final, but "unsung hero" Calum Jarvis will return home from Tokyo with a gold medal around his neck.

The 29-year-old watched on in the crowd as Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards secured gold for Team GB in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

But in Tuesday's heat, which was won by Team GB ahead of the final, Jarvis swam the third leg as Scott was rested.

"It's just an honour to be part of it," Jarvis told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's taken a lot of hard work, it's the training and sacrifice and it has 100% been worth it.

"It was a little tough being told I wouldn't be in the final, but I knew whatever the guys got I got as well.

"To be a part of that and help set them up, allowing them to rest Duncan Scott, who had a brilliant last leg, is a privilege.

"It was hard, but I'm so glad they pulled it out of the bag and smashed it."

Having not raced in the final, Jarvis could not join his team-mates on the podium to collect his medal.

However, the rest of the team wanted to ensure Jarvis' contributions did not go unnoticed, with Dean quick to add during their post-race interview that "they could not have done it without him".

And behind the scenes after the official medal ceremony, the Team GB swimmers and staff hosted one of their own for Jarvis.

"There were a lot of nations looking at us, but it was amazing, really nice of the team to do that and be recognised as the unsung hero," said Jarvis.

"I hope that carries on for the relays and we celebrate medals like that.

"It's been a crazy journey, a bit of a rollercoaster, but having the support there has been amazing."

The Ystrad-born swimmer also sealed a historic day for Wales alongside Matt Richards, who together became the first Welsh Olympic gold medal-winning swimmers for 109 years.

And after a well-deserved break, Jarvis hopes to don the red of Wales alongside Richards at the next year's Commonwealth Games.

"Being a little bit older than the other guys I'll take a bit of time out," said Jarvis.

"It will be nice to do nothing for a while and reflect on what we've done.

"I definitely want to be in Birmingham [for the 2022 Commonwealth Games] to represent Wales and hopefully we will have another good relay there.

"We have four great guys who really could do something so we'll see what happens."