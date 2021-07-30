Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Women's +78kg results

Semi-Final A

Name Country Result Name Country ORTIZ Idalys CUB v DICKO Romane FRA

Semi-Final B

Name Country Result Name Country KINDZERSKA Iryna AZE v SONE Akira JPN

Repechage Contest

Name Country Result Name Country XU Shiyan CHN v ALTHEMAN Maria Suelen BRA HAN Mijin KOR v SAYIT Kayra TUR

Quarter-Finals

Name Country Results Name Country ORTIZ Idalys CUB bt XU Shiyan CHN DICKO Romane FRA bt ALTHEMAN Maria Suelen BRA KINDZERSKA Iryna AZE bt HAN Mijin KOR SONE Akira JPN bt SAYIT Kayra TUR