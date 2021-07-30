Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Women's +78kg results

Semi-Final A

NameCountryResultNameCountry
ORTIZ IdalysCUBvDICKO RomaneFRA

Semi-Final B

NameCountryResultNameCountry
KINDZERSKA IrynaAZEvSONE AkiraJPN

Repechage Contest

NameCountryResultNameCountry
XU ShiyanCHNvALTHEMAN Maria SuelenBRA
HAN MijinKORvSAYIT KayraTUR

Quarter-Finals

NameCountryResultsNameCountry
ORTIZ IdalysCUBbtXU ShiyanCHN
DICKO RomaneFRAbtALTHEMAN Maria Suelen BRA
KINDZERSKA IrynaAZEbtHAN MijinKOR
SONE AkiraJPNbtSAYIT KayraTUR

