Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Women's +78kg results
From the section Olympics
Semi-Final A
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|ORTIZ Idalys
|CUB
|v
|DICKO Romane
|FRA
Semi-Final B
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|KINDZERSKA Iryna
|AZE
|v
|SONE Akira
|JPN
Repechage Contest
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|XU Shiyan
|CHN
|v
|ALTHEMAN Maria Suelen
|BRA
|HAN Mijin
|KOR
|v
|SAYIT Kayra
|TUR
Quarter-Finals
|Name
|Country
|Results
|Name
|Country
|ORTIZ Idalys
|CUB
|bt
|XU Shiyan
|CHN
|DICKO Romane
|FRA
|bt
|ALTHEMAN Maria Suelen
|BRA
|KINDZERSKA Iryna
|AZE
|bt
|HAN Mijin
|KOR
|SONE Akira
|JPN
|bt
|SAYIT Kayra
|TUR
Results from the previous rounds can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.