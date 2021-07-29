Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Duncan Scott won his third medal of the Tokyo Olympics and Great Britain's sixth in the pool with silver in the men's 200m individual medley.

The 24-year-old pushed hard late on but finished 0.28 seconds behind winner Wang Shun of China as his wait for a first individual Olympic gold goes on.

Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches finished third for the bronze.

Scott's medal came shortly after Luke Greenbank won bronze in the men's 200m backstroke.

With the men's 4x100m medley to come this weekend, Scott could become the first British Olympian to win four medals at a single Games.

This was his fourth Olympic silver after winning two at Rio 2016 and the disappointment of just missing out on gold was clear as he turned away from the scoreboard at the end of the race.

"Credit to everyone in the race," Scott told BBC Sport. "It was always going to be tight and always going to be exciting. I am really happy with the swim, just not quite there.

"My first proper international medal in that event and a big personal best too. I have to hold my head up high."

A dream come true - Greenbank delight at medal

Greenbank's bronze in the 200m backstroke final marked his first Olympic medal as the 23-year-old touched home in 1:54.72 to secure third place.

Russian Evgeny Rylov won gold with an Olympic record time of 1:53.27, while USA's Ryan Murphy took silver.

"It is amazing," Crewe-born Greenbank told BBC Sport.

"It is a dream come true. I am so happy, over the moon and a bit lost for words I am not going to lie.

"My first memory of swimming was watching the Beijing Olympics so it has always been an ambition of mine. To come away with a medal, and an individual medal, is absolutely amazing."

Schoenmaker breaks world record as GB trio miss out

Elsewhere, Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood finished sixth and seventh respectively in the women's 200m breaststroke final as South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker took gold with a world record time of 2:18.95.

USA team-mates Lilly King and Annie Lazor claimed the silver and bronze medals.

In the women's 100m freestyle, Anna Hopkin was seventh as Australia's Emma McKeon won the gold medal.

McKeon set a new Olympic record with a winning time of 51.96 as Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey claimed silver and Australia's Cate Campbell the bronze.