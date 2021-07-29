Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Luke Greenbank's bronze is his first medal at an Olympics

Luke Greenbank continued Great Britain's impressive performances in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics by winning bronze in the men's 200m backstroke final.

The 23-year-old touched home in one minute 54.72 seconds.

Britain have now won six swimming medals at these Games after Duncan Scott won silver later on Friday.

Russian Evgeny Rylov won gold with an Olympic record time of 1:53.27, while USA's Ryan Murphy took silver.

"It is amazing," Crewe-born Greenbank told BBC Sport.

"It is a dream come true. I am so happy, over the moon and a bit lost for words I am not going to lie.

"My first memory of swimming was watching the Beijing Olympics so it has always been an ambition of mine. To come away with a medal, and an individual medal, is absolutely amazing."

Elsewhere, Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood finished sixth and seventh respectively in the women's 200m breaststroke final as South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker took gold with a world record time of 2:18.95.

USA team-mates Lilly King and Annie Lazor claimed the silver and bronze medals.

In the women's 100m freestyle, Anna Hopkin was seventh as Australia's Emma McKeon won the gold medal.

McKeon set a new Olympic record with a winning time of 51.96 as Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey claimed silver and Australia's Cate Campbell the bronze.