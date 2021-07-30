Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith started her bid to become the first British woman to win an Olympic individual sprint gold with routine progress from the 100m heats.

Asher-Smith finished behind American Teahna Daniels but reached the semi-finals with a run of 11.07 seconds.

Team-mates Daryll Neita and Asha Philip also finished second in their heats to qualify for Saturday's semi-finals.

In the women's 800m, British trio Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell safely reached the semi-finals.

High jumper Tom Gale reached the men's final with a season's best of 2.28m.

The women's 100m has been billed as the biggest draw of Tokyo 2020.

Asher-Smith, 25, is the fastest British woman in history, reigning world champion at 200m, a four-time European champion and an Olympic bronze medallist from the 4x100m relay in Rio.

"It felt good to be out here and to finally get going, and it's just great to finally get my Olympics under way," she said.

"I was just thinking about making it through to the next round safely, at the same time as knowing I've got another level to give.

"I am really happy. And I do have another level - of course I do, it's an Olympics."

In the 800m heats, Reekie, 23, was one of only two athletes to run under two minutes, while 19-year-old British champion Hodgkinson and Bell also went through.