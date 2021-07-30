Tokyo Olympics: Bethany Shriever wins BMX gold as GB claim six medals

Last updated on .From the section Olympicscomments127

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC
Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Bethany Shriever claimed a thrilling BMX gold and Duncan Scott extended his streak in the pool as Great Britain won six Olympic medals on Friday with potentially more to come.

A silver for Kye Whyte in the BMX men's race was Britain's first in the event at an Olympic Games, and a first gold quickly followed through Shriever in the women's race.

Scott claimed his third medal in Tokyo with silver in the men's 200m individual medley, while Luke Greenbank took 200m backstroke bronze.

The men's eight won a rowing bronze and Bryony Page added another in the women's trampolining on day seven.

GB finished the Games with two rowing medals, their lowest rowing medal tally at an Olympics since they won two at Atlanta 1996 and the first time they have not won at least one gold since 1980.

Friday brought the start of the athletics in Tokyo, with Dina Asher-Smith qualifying second in her opening 100m heat.

From crowdfunding to Olympic gold

Shriever had to fund her own qualification campaign after UK Sport cut its support for her event following Rio 2016, and two years ago she said she needed to raise a "worrying" £50,000 through crowdfunding.

The 22-year-old, who also worked part-time as a teaching assistant to cover training costs, held off two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon from Colombia to win on her Olympic debut.

"Honestly, I'm in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself," said Shriever.

"To make a final is another achievement in itself. To win a medal, let alone a gold medal, I'm over the moon."

Shriever's gold meant GB became the third country, after France and the Netherlands, to win in all four cycling disciplines - BMX, mountain bike, road and track.

Whyte finished 0.114 seconds behind Dutchman Niek Kimmann to claim silver.

Nicknamed the Prince of Peckham, 22-year-old Whyte has fought back from serious injury to earn his place on the Olympic podium.

Great Scott eyes GB history

Scott added to his 4x200m freestyle relay gold and 200m freestyle silver by finishing 0.28 seconds behind China's Wang Shun in the 200m medley.

Although Scott again narrowly missed out on a first individual gold, he could become the first British Olympian to win four medals at a single Games when the 4x100m medley takes place this weekend.

"It was always going to be tight and always going to be exciting. I am really happy with the swim," the 24-year-old Scot told BBC Sport.

Scott's silver came shortly after Greenbank took bronze in the 200m backstroke, describing his first Olympic medal as a "dream come true".

The 23-year-old touched home in 1:54.72 as Russian Evgeny Rylov won gold with an Olympic record 1:53.27.

"It is amazing," Greenbank told BBC Sport. "I am so happy - over the moon and a bit lost for words, I am not going to lie."

Scott and Greenbank took GB's swimming medal tally at Tokyo to six - three golds, two silvers and one bronze.

In the rowing, GB men's eight took bronze in the final race of the Tokyo 2020 regatta, pipped to silver by Germany as New Zealand took gold.

Vicky Thornley was edged out of a medal despite a late push in the women's single scull, finishing 0.67 seconds off bronze.

It was Britain's sixth fourth-placed finish at the Sea Forest Waterway, while they won two medals.

They were the leading rowing nation at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, claiming six, nine and five medals respectively at those Games.

Page, who became the first Briton to win an Olympic trampolining medal in Rio, backed that up with a bronze in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old qualified with the third-best overall score and took the lead in the final with a score of 55.735, but Chinese pair Lingling Liu and Xueying Zhu claimed gold and silver respectively.

Athletics under way in Tokyo

Asher-Smith, who is bidding to become the first British woman to win an Olympic individual sprint gold, reached the semi-finals with a run of 11.07 seconds.

Daryll Neita and Asha Philip finished second in their heats to qualify for Saturday's semi-finals.

Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell are into the women's 800m semi-final, while high jumper Tom Gale reached the men's final with a season's best of 2.28m.

There will be British interest in the men's 10,000m final at 12:30 BST on Friday with Marc Scott and Sam Atkin competing.

What's coming up on Friday?

  • Women's football reaches the quarter-final stage with GB taking on Australia at 10:00.
  • GB face the USA in the women's rugby sevens quarter-finals at 10:30.
  • Bradley Forbes-Cryans will race for GB in the canoe slalom K1 final (08:00).
  • In judo, GB's Sarah Adlington makes her Olympic debut in the women's +78kg category (09:00-11:50).
  • In hockey, GB's men face Belgium at 13:15.
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 07:30

    UK Sport doesn't look to be doing a great job of cherry picking our best medal hopes does it? Well done Shriever for having the gumption to crowdfund your own path to a gold medal! I'd say that's added pressure to perform under but she smashed it.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 08:03

      cynic replied:
      Why are we behind Australia? This is pathetic and embarrassing results.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 07:23

    Stunning achievement from Schriever and Whyte, winning our first medals in BMX. Both are so humble and measured. Great role models for the next generation.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 08:03

      cynic replied:
      Defund the rowers!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 07:44

    Maybe UK Sport can now move from the obsession of funding rowing and it’s middle class crews to actually funding alternative sports. Seems they got this completely wrong.

    • Reply posted by Monsieur Signleur de vertu, today at 08:01

      Monsieur Signleur de vertu replied:
      but how would the posh rowers afford the champers and smoked salmon....

  • Comment posted by ab, today at 07:14

    Well done team GB

  • Comment posted by specificnotpacific, today at 07:46

    Another excellent set of results. It is difficult to understand why Shriever had to crowdfund to get to where she is, while people like Heather Watson (tennis) still receives funding despite hardly winning anything for years, and spending most of lockdown on Tiktok.

    • Reply posted by cameron, today at 07:54

      cameron replied:
      still receives funding despite hardly winning anything for years, and spending most of lockdown on Tiktok.

      Good point, extremely well put, super lol on the last 7 words!!

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 07:25

    What are the odds on Boris turning up in Downing Street in a pair of Speedos & riding a BMX?

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 07:49

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Urgh what a horrible image.

  • Comment posted by cutaway, today at 07:19

    She should go tell UK sport and any other organisation her abandoned her, too go stick it.

    • Reply posted by Machman, today at 08:01

      Machman replied:
      Her abandoned her? Sorry. That ruined the whole comment for me.

  • Comment posted by Wobbly Orange, today at 07:17

    Love the BMX racing could have sworn I saw a Raleigh Grifter in there.

    • Reply posted by P2, today at 07:31

      P2 replied:
      Nah, that would be a Raleigh burner. With plastic wheels that legend has it you can fix a buckled wheel by putting it in the freezer 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Mr truth, today at 07:39

    Well done to Beth, Gold! I wish the BBC would get these fellow sports people on co commentary to tone it down with their cringeworthy commentary though.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 07:40

      ellis replied:
      overpaid waffle

  • Comment posted by teignrugby93, today at 07:27

    Come on GB!! Shame about the rowing but well done to the BMX team!

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 07:39

      jmw replied:
      Rowing will bounce back, still solidly organised and lots of potential in the juniors coming through. From a team perspective it will just be a bit frustrating the number of 4th places in finals.

  • Comment posted by algr, today at 07:18

    Find a proper commentator, not someone who just shouts and screams !

  • Comment posted by A normal human Mike, today at 07:40

    What a great story! I know nothing about bmx but it looked like she gave it her absolute all. Exhausting to watch! Many congratulations.

  • Comment posted by Magichat, today at 07:44

    Great achievement, but she should have done it as an indi after her treatment by the British Olympics set up, we don't deserve her medal in our tally.

    • Reply posted by Mr truth, today at 07:50

      Mr truth replied:
      Fully agree, certain athletes are just left to fend for themselves whereas others have money pumped into their efforts only to fail miserably.

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 07:43

    Well Done. This what the true spirt of the Olympics should be WELL DONE once again

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 07:48

      billyb19 replied:
      Great result, and I don't wish to take anything away from the achievement, but I believe we had the x games for bmx and skateboarding...

  • Comment posted by crowman, today at 07:49

    Wow, Bethany, what an awesome performance. You really went for it and having to crowdfund your ticket shows your competitive spirit.

  • Comment posted by McMaddon, today at 07:45

    Well done UK sport for throwing loads of money at rowing and ignoring almost everything else except maybe track cycling.

    If we don't do well at track cycling there needs to be a rethink.

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 07:53

      jmw replied:
      Utter rubbish and just to prove it:

      https://www.uksport.gov.uk/our-work/investing-in-sport/current-funding-figures

      Athletics, cycling and rowing are the highest funded sports, but the figures going into many of the other sports in the list are not exactly trivial.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 07:36

    Shanaze Reade was a terrible co-commentator for the BMX.

    I want GB to win, but the point of a co-commentator is to commentate, not cheer on GB.

  • Comment posted by DavidB, today at 07:27

    The Olympics was supposed to be for amateur contestants, but now everyone is throwing vast amounts of money at it. Amateur tennis players don't stand a chance if the likes of Murray and Djokovic are allowed to compete.

    • Reply posted by mc1805, today at 07:30

      mc1805 replied:
      Yes but it’s also about the elite competing in their discipline otherwise what’s the point?

  • Comment posted by chrisgeeza, today at 07:19

    awesome effort team - makes getting up early a pleasure

  • Comment posted by asitseems, today at 07:54

    The commentary is shocking

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Tokyo 2020

Also in Sport