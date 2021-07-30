Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Aidan Walsh in action against Merven Clair of Mauritius in his quarter-final on Friday

Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Merven Clair of Mauritius in his quarter-final.

The Team Ireland fighter won his last-eight contest in the welterweight division on a split decision.

Walsh won the first round on all five judges' scorecards and while his opponent battled back s the decision was awarded to Walsh on a 4-1 outcome.

Walsh will fight Great Britain's Pat McCormack in his semi-final on Sunday.

Number one seed McCormack has previously beaten Walsh at the Commonwealth Games, World Championship and European qualifiers.

Team Ireland's previous two medal successes had come in rowing - a bronze for the women's lightweight four and gold for Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the lightweight men's double sculls.

McIlroy and Lowry moving up leaderboard

Ireland duo Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have made progressed up the leaderboard on the day two of the four-round men's individual golf competition.

Four-time major winner McIlroy lay tied fifth having played 13 holes when lightning in the area stopped play at 03:47 BST because of a lightning risk.

McIlroy started with a two-under 69 on Thursday to share 20th spot but is now six under after carding two birdies and an eagle in his opening eight holes.

Lowry is four under after 12, with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz leading on nine under after seven.

Ireland's crucial hockey game against India was delayed because of heavy rain but began an hour later than originally scheduled at 04:45 BST.

A win for Sean Dancer's side should see them progress to the quarter-finals.

Kellie Harrington is seeded one for the women's lightweight division

In boxing, Ireland's number one seed in the women's lightweight division, Kellie Harrington, made it through her round of 16 bout against Italy's Rebecca Nicoli on a unanimous decision.

Irish athlete Thomas Barr progressed to the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles, finishing second in his heat behind world-record holder Karsten Warholm.

Barr, who finished fourth in the Rio 2016 Games, clocked 49.02 compared to Warholm's winning time of 48.65.

Barr was the 11th fastest of the 23 qualifiers and will go in the second semi-final at 11.15 BST on Sunday.

Thomas Barr narrowly missed out on a medal at the Rio Games five years ago

Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner were all in action in the 800m heats, but all three of them finished seventh in their races and bowed out.

Shanahan was the fastest of the three but her time of 2:03.57 was not enough to see her progress.

Irish rower Sanita Puspure withdrew from the single sculls B final, revealing that she has been unwell for several days.

Puspure turned in a surprisingly disappointing performance in her semi-final, finishing fifth in a race in which she was expected to challenge.