Tokyo Olympics: Canoe Sprint - Women's Canoe Double 500m Results
Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|China
|1:57.900
|SF
|2
|Germany
|2:01.200
|SF
|3
|Canada
|2:02.200
|QF
|4
|Uzbekistan
|2:04.900
|QF
|5
|ROC
|2:05.600
|QF
|6
|Chile
|2:09.800
|QF
|7
|Australia
|2:11.300
|QF
Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualification
|1
|Ukraine
|2:01.200
|SF
|2
|Hungary
|2:02.300
|SF
|3
|Cuba
|2:03.200
|QF
|4
|Rep. of Moldova
|2:06.100
|QF
|5
|Kazakhstan
|2:09.000
|QF
|6
|Belarus
|2:09.800
|QF
|7
|Japan
|2:16.800
|QF