Tokyo Olympics: Canoe Sprint - Women's Canoe Double 500m Results

Heat 1

RankCountryTimeQualification
1China1:57.900SF
2Germany2:01.200SF
3Canada2:02.200QF
4Uzbekistan2:04.900QF
5ROC2:05.600QF
6Chile2:09.800QF
7Australia2:11.300QF

Heat 2

RankCountryTimeQualification
1Ukraine2:01.200SF
2Hungary2:02.300SF
3Cuba2:03.200QF
4Rep. of Moldova2:06.100QF
5Kazakhstan2:09.000QF
6Belarus2:09.800QF
7Japan2:16.800QF

