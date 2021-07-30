Tokyo Olympics: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre remain in sailing medal contention
Olympic champion Hannah Mills and partner Eilidh McIntyre remain second in the overall women's 470 sailing standings after third-place finishes in Friday's two races.
With four races remaining until the medal race they narrowly trail Poland.
Mills is aiming to become Britain's most decorated female Olympic sailor by winning gold in Tokyo.
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell continue to hold the lead in men's 49er class despite a mixed day on the water.
The duo claimed second- and third-place finishes in two of their three races on Friday - finishing fifth in the other - to stay top of the overall standings with three races remaining before the medal race.
In the women's 49er, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fourth overall with three races remaining after failing to finish higher than 14th in their three races on Friday.
Luke Patience and Chris Grube are also in medal contention as they sit second in the men's 470 class standings. They were fifth and 10th in their two races on Friday.
Ali Young is into Sunday's Radial medal race after securing a top-10 spot, but disqualification in the final race before the medal race left Elliot Hanson 12th in the Laser class.
