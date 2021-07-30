Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Mills and McIntyre trail only Poland in the overall standings

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Olympic champion Hannah Mills and partner Eilidh McIntyre remain second in the overall women's 470 sailing standings after third-place finishes in Friday's two races.

With four races remaining until the medal race they narrowly trail Poland.

Mills is aiming to become Britain's most decorated female Olympic sailor by winning gold in Tokyo.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell continue to hold the lead in men's 49er class despite a mixed day on the water.

The duo claimed second- and third-place finishes in two of their three races on Friday - finishing fifth in the other - to stay top of the overall standings with three races remaining before the medal race.

In the women's 49er, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fourth overall with three races remaining after failing to finish higher than 14th in their three races on Friday.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube are also in medal contention as they sit second in the men's 470 class standings. They were fifth and 10th in their two races on Friday.

Ali Young is into Sunday's Radial medal race after securing a top-10 spot, but disqualification in the final race before the medal race left Elliot Hanson 12th in the Laser class.