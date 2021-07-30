Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Duncan Scott has become the first British swimmer to win three medals at a single Olympic Games since 1908 despite having to settle for a second individual silver on Friday.

The 24-year-old Glaswegian's new British record in the 200m individual medley is the highlight so far of Scottish performances in the seventh full day of competition in Tokyo.

But there were also creditable displays in canoeing, sailing and rugby sevens. Here's how it's going in Tokyo...

Swimming - 'I've got to hold my head up'

Scott said he "had to be proud" despite being edged out by China's Shun Wang in the 200m individual medley final.

He finished in 1:55.28, beating the 1:55.90 he previously swam to improve upon his own British record and add to his silver in the 200m freestyle and relay gold in Tokyo.

Scott, who was lying fifth heading into the final 50m freestyle, said: "The winner did a big PB as well. I think it's a lot quicker than people anticipated the final to be.

"I've taken over a-second-and-a-half off the time this year. I've got to hold my head up high with that. That's the first international medal I've won in that event, so I'm really happy."

Scott is the first British swimmer to secure three medals at a single Olympics since Henry Taylor 113 years ago and - after winning two silvers at Rio 2016 - he becomes the joint-most decorated British swimmer in Olympic history.

He is now equal with Scottish rower Katherine Grainger on five medals - and two behind cyclist Chris Hoy - and has a chance of another when he takes part in Sunday's 4x100m medley.

"I have not had time to reflect on that," he said. "I will evaluate it at the end of the week, but I have a couple of important things to do for relays now and I have got to do what I can for the team where possible."

Canoeing - Forbes-Cryan out of the medals

In his first Olympics, Edinburgh 26-year-old Bradley Forbes-Cryan finished sixth in the final of the K1 canoe slalom final after coming fifth in the semi earlier in the morning.

Athletics - 'Messy' but 'job done' for Reekie

Jemma Reekie was first Scot up on the opening day of the athletics competition and was also first in her 800m heat to reach the semi-finals.

"That was good, I'm glad to get that done," the 23-year-old medal contender from Kilbarchan said. "It was a little bit messy and I was a little bit all over the place, but that's job done now and I can aim at tomorrow."

Rugby Sevens - Smith helps GB reach quarters

Hannah Smith had to settle for a place on the bench in Team GB's opening two Rugby Sevens games on Thursday, but the Falkirk 28-year-old played in a 31-0 thrashing of Kenya that secured qualification for the quarter finals.

Team GB were due to face United States on Friday at 10:30 BST, but the match is delayed by approaching lightning.

Also into the quarter-finals are China, who are coached by Scotsman Euan Mackintosh, following a big win over Japan that secured a quarter-final meeting with France.

"I don't think it's really sunk in yet to be honest," he told BBC Sport. "It's a little bit surreal right now."

Sailing - Patience remains in second

Luke Patience remains on course for a medal in the two-person Dingy 470 class with partner Chris Grube.

A 10th place finish in the fifth of the 10-race series, following by a sixth, means the Scot is second behind Australia's Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan.

In the women's 49erFX class, Glasgow 35-year-old Charlotte Dobson and partner Saskia Tidey lead, with the Dutch, Brazilian and Spanish crews all hot on their heels.

Judo - Adlington exits early

Sarah Adlington's first Olympics ended in a quick exit as the 34-year-old Shrewsbury-born fighter lost in the first round.

The World Tour medallist, who has Commonwealth Games gold and was fifth at the 2018 World Championships, was beaten by Tunisian Nihel Cheikh Rouhou in the +78kg category.

Diving - Reid dives out in preliminaries

There will be no medal for Grace Reid to add to her golds at the 2016 and 2018 European Championships.

The Edinburgh 25-year-old did not progress past the 3m preliminary round after finishing 19th, one place short of qualification for the next stage.