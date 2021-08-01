Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Laura Muir is into the 1500m semi-finals while Scotland's hopes of sailing medals have been thwarted - temporarily by calm conditions - as the Olympics rolls into its final week in Tokyo.

There is lots of action still to come on the 10th complete day of Games action, but here is what has happened so far...

Athletics - Muir 'more prepared than ever'

Laura Muir finished second behind Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford in her 1500m heat to ease through to the semi-finals, saying she felt "more prepared than ever".

Muir, who is aiming for her first Olympic medal, next has the semi-final to traverse on Wednesday morning.

Beth Dobbin was second in her 200m behind another Canadian, Crystal Emmanuel, to qualify for her semi-final, which takes place at 11:32 BST this morning.

Canoeing - Kerr on course on the water

Deborah Kerr has qualified for the women's kayak single 200m semi-finals after the heats and quarter-finals this morning.

She came through strongly in the final 50m to win the quarter-final, with the semi-finals scheduled for 01:30 on Tuesday morning.

Sailing - Wind delays medal bids

Two Scots are chasing podium places in the sailing, with Luke Patience and partner Chris Grube sitting second in the men's 470 and Charlotte Dobson and partner Saskia Tidey fourth in the women's 49er class.

However, a lack of wind in Enoshima has resulted in racing being postponed until Tuesday.

Still to come on Monday

Diving: James Heatly in 3m springboard prelim (07:00).

Cycling: Katie Archibald in team pursuit qualifying along with Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Josie Knight (07:54).

Athletics: Beth Dobbin in 200m semi-finals (11:25).

Hockey: Sarah Robertson in quarter-final v Spain (1300).

Athletics: Eilish McColgan in 5000m final (13:40).